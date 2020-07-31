Naya Rivera to make posthumous appearance on Netflix’s Sugar Rush

Former Glee star Naya Rivera is to make a posthumous appearance on Netflix baking show Sugar Rush.

The actress, 33, was found dead at a lake in Southern California earlier this month after accidentally drowning during a boating trip with her four-year-old son.

In what is believed to be her final TV appearance, Rivera will feature on an episode of season three of Sugar Rush, which is set to be released on Friday.

Late Glee actress Naya Rivera, right, will make a posthumous appearance on Netflix baking show Sugar Rush (Netflix/PA)

The episode is dedicated to her and there will be an on-screen note honouring Rivera before the opening credits.

She filmed the guest judging slot in Los Angeles in February, shortly before production in Hollywood ground to a halt.

Rivera will feature alongside Sugar Rush host Hunter March and professional chef judges Candace Nelson and Adriano Zumbo, Netflix confirmed.

Rivera was laid to rest on July 24 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles, according to a death certificate obtained by People.

Advertising

She disappeared while on a rented boat at Lake Piru with son Josey Hollis on July 8. Her body was recovered from the water on July 13.

Her former Glee co-stars were among those who paid tribute. Rivera played cheerleader Santana Lopez on the musical-comedy from 2009-2015.

Ryan Dorsey, her ex-husband and Josey’s father, broke his silence last week.

He wrote on Instagram: “This is so unfair…there’s not enough words to express the hole left in everyone’s hearts. I can’t believe this is life now. I don’t know if I’ll ever believe it.”