Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow encourage fans to vote

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow have reunited to encourage people to register to vote.

The Friends stars shared videos on Instagram encouraging people to make their voices heard in the US elections in November.

Sharing a video bearing the slogan “Friends don’t let friends skip elections”, showing the three of them whispering to each other on Instagram, Cox wrote: “Text FRIENDS to 26797 to make sure you are registered. And tag your FRIENDS below to remind them to check their registration #RegisterAFriendDay @iamavoter.”

Kudrow also shared a photo of the three of them together with the same caption.

(Jennifer Aniston/Instagram/PA)

Meanwhile, Aniston shared an image from an early episode of Friends, in which her character, Rachel Green, has her hand over her mouth in shock.

She captioned it: “When you realise there are only 100 days until election day.”

Advertising

(Jennifer Aniston/Instagram/PA)

Aniston also shared a post from nonpartisan organisation I Am A Voter, encouraging people to check they are registered to vote.

A host of other stars have also posted videos of themselves reminding their friends to vote, including Robert Downey Jr and Gwyneth Paltrow.

The US will go to the polls on November 3, when Republican contender President Donald Trump will face Democrat Joe Biden.