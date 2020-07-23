£200k Art Fund Museum Of The Year prize money to be shared among five venues

The prize money for Art Fund Museum Of The Year is set to be shared among five venues.

The cash prize for the award stands at £200,000, which is a 40% increase on previous years.

The award, which is usually given to a single institution, aims to champion museums and encourage more people to visit them.

It has been run by Art Fund since 2008.

Tate St Ives (Marc Atkins/Art Fund/PA)

Art Fund director Jenny Waldman said: “It’s exciting that we can begin to visit our inspiring museums again, but just because the doors are reopening it doesn’t mean they are OK.

“They can’t survive long-term with a fraction of visitors and they’re continuing to navigate the huge challenges of Covid-19.

“This exceptional edition of Art Fund Museum Of They Year will shine a spotlight on the incredible value museums bring to communities across the UK.”

The five chosen venues will be announced on October 12.

Previous winners of the award include Tate St Ives and London’s Victoria and Albert Museum.