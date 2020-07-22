‘First film premiere in UK since lockdown’ held in car park

A socially distanced drive-through film premiere for a new release titled Break has taken place in London.

The stars of the film, which is about snooker, walked the green carpet at the front of a car park filled with a crowd of people sat inside their cars before the film was screened.

The makers of the film claim the event is the first premiere to be held in the UK since the lockdown.

The cast of Break pose for group photos (Dominic Lipiniski/PA)

Plans for the original premiere, which was set to be held in Leicester Square in April, had to be scrapped because of coronavirus.

Director Michael Elkin said the style of event is an unfamiliar experience for a British audience.

He told the PA news agency: “Obviously in California, you’ve got the weather, you’ve got the open top cars and it’s something they’ve grown up with.

“This is something new for us.”

The film tells the story of Spencer Pryde, played by Sam Gittins, who is a gifted young snooker player trying to turn away from a life of crime.

Gittins said he is “really proud” they staged a premiere rather than release it straight onto DVD or streaming platforms.

He added: “All my friends have come up from south London and they are all chuffed to be here and people are out and about and I just love that.

“There hasn’t been an event in ages and it means a lot, it really does.”

Former Hollyoaks star Terri Dwyer, who produced the film, said she is pleased they could find a creative solution to problems created by social distancing.

Adam Deacon stars in the film (Dominic Lipiniski/PA)

“There was just no other option for us if we wanted to get our film out this year,” she said.

“It has been a really long journey to get here and it is a really nice feeling to be on the carpet and releasing our little baby for the world to see.”

The audience could tune into the film’s audio via their radios while they watched the screening from their cars.

In addition to the screening at the Brent Cross Shopping Centre, the film will tour other drive-in venues across the country, starting in Sheffield.