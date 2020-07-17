Graphic novel celebrating Beethoven’s life to be published

A new graphic novel celebrating the life of Ludwig van Beethoven will be published to mark the 250th year since his birth.

The illustrated book, titled Beethoven: The Graphic Novel will tell the story of the life and musical career of the celebrated composer, who was born in December 1770.

A new compilation album telling the story of Beethoven’s work is also being released by Deutsche Grammophon to accompany the book.

Publisher Josh Frankel said: “Beethoven wrote some of the most universally recognisable pieces of music in the history of the planet.

“It is, of course, incredibly exciting to publish the work of some of today’s well-known artists, but to have this chance to tell comic book stories from and inspired by the life of one of the most legendary artists of all time is humbling.

“We have done our very best to honour this by putting together what we believe will be an essential read for music lovers of all ages.”

Beethoven: The Graphic Novel will be released in November.

Kleopatra Sofroniou, Deutsche Grammophon’s vice president of marketing, said: “We are delighted to be encouraging the dialogue between the visual arts and classical music and hope that this exciting new project will open doors for comic book fans to discover the magic of Beethoven’s music.”