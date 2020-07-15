Tom Cruise’s Top Gun helmet among trove of rare Hollywood items up for auction

Tom Cruise’s Top Gun Helmet, Darth Vader’s costume and Will Ferrell’s Anchorman suit are among a trove of Hollywood items going under the hammer.

More than 850 rare lots are set to be sold during Prop Store’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction in Los Angeles next month.

The fighter pilot helmet worn by Cruise in his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in 1986 action movie Top Gun is estimated to fetch between £40,000-£56,000.

A Darth Vader promotional costume from the original Star Wars movie is going under the hammer (Prop Store/PA)

A Darth Vader promotional costume from the 1977 original Star Wars has a guide price of between £120,000-£199,000, while an 11-foot filming model of the Nostromo starship from 1979 horror film Alien could sell for between £239,000-£398,000.

Indiana Jones fans will have the chance to snap up a piece of franchise history, if they are prepared to whip out the estimated £80,000-£120,000 that it will cost to buy the staff of Ra headpiece from Raiders Of The Lost Ark.

Viewers who prefer modern movies may be attracted by items on offer from Quentin Tarantino’s Oscar-winning ode to the film industry Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

The yellow 1966 Cadillac DeVille belonging to Leonardo DiCaprio’s struggling actor Rick Dalton is estimated to fetch between £36,000-£44,000 while the car driven by Cliff Booth, the stuntman portrayed by Brad Pitt, is also on offer.

A yellow Cadillac featured in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood is also up for sale (Sony Pictures/PA)

The blue Karmann Ghia has a guide price of between £16,000-£24,000. And Ferrell’s blue suit from 2004 comedy Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy is predicted to sell for between £2,400-4,000.

Also up for sale are items from films such as The Hunger Games, The Outlaw Josey Wales and The Godfather: Part II.

In total, organisers expect the memorabilia to fetch more than £4.8 million.

Brandon Alinger, Prop Store chief operating officer, said: “After years of success with our live auctions in London, Prop Store is thrilled to bring our renowned Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction into Los Angeles.

“With more than 850 lots from all the classic fan favourite titles, this two-day auction will be an unforgettable experience. We’re excited for our global audience to join us for our virtual auction preview and participate in the auction itself by phone or online.”

The live auction, with both online and in-person bids, will be broadcast live over two days on Wednesday August 26 and Thursday August 27 from 6pm UK time.

In-person bidding is subject to any applicable restrictions imposed by Los Angeles County Department of Health on the auction dates.