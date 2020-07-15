Cynthia Erivo and Michaela Coel set to headline BBC diversity event

Cynthia Erivo and Michaela Coel are set to headline a BBC event showcasing the achievements of black, Asian and minority ethnic talent in the entertainment industry.

Erivo, the Oscar-nominated star of Harriet, and Coel, lauded for creating and starring in TV comedy-drama I May Destroy You, are scheduled to appear at the first ever Creative Diversity Xperience.

Cynthia Erivo will headline a BBC diversity event (Ian West/PA)

The two-day virtual event will begin on July 28.

It is aimed at a younger audience and will “examine issues of relevance to them”, the BBC said.

June Sarpong, the BBC’s director of creative diversity, said: “It is important for the BBC to be the beacon to rest of the industry and champion diversity and inclusion.

“We have thought carefully about creating an authentic, engaging and immersive experience using innovative technology.

“CDX will set its self apart from what people may have seen or expect of the BBC.”

Each day will feature six hours of livestreamed events and masterclasses, the BBC said.

Erivo will sit down for a one-on-one conversation with Radio 1’s Clara Amfo while Coel will host a masterclass.

Other figures set to appear include 1Xtra’s DJ Target with special guests, Noughts And Crosses star Masali Baduza, Normal People actor Aoife Hinds and writer and filmmaker Lucy Sheen.

A full list of headliners and programme of live sessions will be announced ahead of the event, which takes place on July 28-29.