Menu

Advertising

Emily Atack says she has had to reinvent herself after being ‘stereotyped’

Showbiz | Published:

She said she has ‘absolutely loved’ doing stand-up.

Emily Atack

Emily Atack has said she has had to reinvent herself after being stereotyped as an actress who plays “girl-next-door” style roles.

She told Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch that she has “absolutely loved” performing stand-up comedy recently.

However, she said she had to shake off people’s preconceptions about her.

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London
Emily Atack has recently been doing stand-up (Ian West/PA)

“I have been stereotyped, you know. It has worked in a positive way for me a lot of the time, I started in The Inbetweeners as the girl-next-door type,” she said.

“You are typecast in the industry after such a big hit like that and I had some amazing roles, lovely, lovely roles, playing the bombshell-type role.

“But then you get a bit older, things get a bit lower, and all of a sudden you aren’t good enough for those roles any more.”

British Academy Children’s Awards – London
Emily Atack found fame in The Inbetweeners (Ian West/PA)

Advertising

The I’m A Celebrity star said she has previously been a figure of fun because of people’s opinions of her.

“I feel like I have always been that girl in the corner on panel shows to just kind of be the butt of the joke at times, and I just thought ‘No’.”

Atack said that changing people’s perception of her has not been easy.

“But doing things like comedy, when you have done things like lads’ mags and I have been a bit of a pin-up for a while, it is hard to all of a sudden come out and say ‘Oh, I’m actually quite clever and quite funny, thank you very much’.”

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News