Mariah Carey says writing her memoir was ‘hard and humbling’

Mariah Carey has said that writing her memoir was a “hard, humbling and healing” experience.

The singer’s book, The Meaning Of Mariah Carey, is set to be published in September.

It will tell the story of the US artist’s life and career.

(Yui Mok/PA)

In a statement, Carey said: “It took me a lifetime to have the courage and the clarity to write my memoir.”

She added: “Though there have been countless stories about me throughout my career and very public personal life, it’s been impossible to communicate the complexities and depths of my experience in any single magazine article or a 10-minute television interview.

“And even then, my words were filtered through someone else’s lens, largely satisfying someone else’s assignment to define me.”

The book tackles issues around race, class, identity and family.

Advertising

The memoir, which was written with Michaela Angela Davis for Andy Cohen Books, will be released in print and as an audiobook read by Carey which also includes music.

Carey added: “This book is composed of my memories, my mishaps, my struggles, my survival and my songs. Unfiltered.

“I went deep into my childhood and gave the scared little girl inside of me a big voice.

“I let the abandoned and ambitious adolescent have her say, and the betrayed and triumphant woman I became tell her side.

“Writing this memoir was incredibly hard, humbling and healing.”