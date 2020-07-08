Sequel to Ready Player One novel gets publication date

The sequel to Ernest Cline’s best-selling science-fiction novel Ready Player One will arrive on November 24.

The long-awaited follow-up, titled Ready Player Two, will be published by Century in hardcover, eBook and audiobook in the UK.

The original 2011 novel followed protagonist Wade Watts on his journeys within the virtual universe the Oasis, an internet-based simulation that allows people to live out their fantasies in virtual reality.

The cast and crew of Ready Player One (Ian West/PA)

The book was praised for its fantasy world-building and loving references to entertainment touchstones such as Back To The Future.

Cline adapted the story in a 2018 film, directed by Steven Spielberg, and starring Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke and Ben Mendelsohn.

It was subsequently nominated at the Oscars in the best visual effects category.

Ready Player Two is available for pre-order now.