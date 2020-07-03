David McCullagh to move to RTE Six One News as co-presenter

RTE has announced that David McCullagh will join Caitriona Perry as a co-presenter of the Six One News from September.

Mr McCullagh presents current affairs programme Prime Time on RTE television and co-hosts the This Week programme on RTE Radio One.

Small bit of personal news… https://t.co/V7FbVHtbvQ — David McCullagh (@mcculld) July 3, 2020

Mr McCullagh will finish up as Prime Time host in August before taking up his new role.

Director of RTE News and Current Affairs Jon Williams confirmed the news on Twitter.

Mr McCullagh told RTE news he was looking forward to joining the Six One team “and continuing the work of our much loved colleague, Keelin Shanley”.

Keelin Shanley and Caitriona Perry were the first two women to present the flagship news programme when their appointments were announced back in 2017.

Advertising

Really delighted to welcome the brilliant @mcculld to the @rtenews #SixOne as my new co-anchor. We’ve great plans for the programme and with a great team alongside us, we’ll build on what Keelin and I started. pic.twitter.com/5KBtBAKoMQ — Caitriona Perry (@CaitrionaPerry) July 3, 2020

Ms Shanley died following an illness in February this year, aged 51.

Ms Perry said “Really delighted to welcome the brilliant @mcculld to the @rtenews #SixOne as my new co-anchor.

“We’ve great plans for the programme and with a great team alongside us, we’ll build on what Keelin and I started.”