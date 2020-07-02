Sir Elton John announces weekly classic concert series

Sir Elton John has announced a weekly series of classic concerts from his archive.

The singer, 73, said he will air the performances on his official YouTube channel.

The series will begin with a concert from Edinburgh in 1976. There will be six performances in total, Sir Elton said, with the first being broadcast at 5pm UK time on Friday.

Elton John: Classic Concert Series will support the veteran rocker’s AIDS Foundation and its Covid-19 Emergency Fund, which is continuing its HIV prevention and care work around the globe throughout the pandemic.

Sir Elton said: “My Foundation’s Covid-19 Emergency Fund helps frontline partners prepare for and respond to the pandemic and its effects on HIV prevention and care for the most marginalised communities.

“We cannot jeopardise HIV testing and care during this time or else the results could be disastrous for the 37.5 million people living with HIV.

“So, I’m really happy to connect this YouTube Concert series to benefit our Foundation’s urgent Covid response.”

Sir Elton’s 1976 concert in Edinburgh saw the singer riding high shortly after scoring a UK number one single with Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.

The set also features performances of Rocket Man, Daniel and Bennie And The Jets.