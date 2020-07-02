Katie Price to film ‘deeply personal’ BBC One documentary with son Harvey

Katie Price will show viewers the “day-to-day realities” of bringing up her disabled son Harvey in a “deeply personal” BBC film.

The programme was announced as the former model prepares to talk to MPs about online abuse aimed at Harvey.

Her 18-year-old son suffers from partial blindness, Prader-Willi syndrome, autism, and learning and behavioural difficulties, as a result of a rare genetic disorder.

The new BBC One film will show “what it’s really like to be a mum of a disabled child approaching adulthood,” the broadcaster said.

It will capture their life as “Harvey moves from child to adult services”, with Price having “difficult decisions to make about his future”.

While Price, 42, has captured family life on-screen in her reality shows, it will go into depth about life with Harvey.

“Being a parent of a child with complex needs, as Harvey has, presents daily challenges. Simple day-to-day things that other people take for granted can take all day,” Price said.

“Every day presents a new challenge, no two days are the same. We have learnt and grown together, and together we have built our private world, a bond between mother and son which goes deeper than most – we are unbreakable.

“Harvey has taken on every hurdle life has thrown at him – from birth, being told he would never see, to now drawing rainbows – he was told he would never be able to engage in everyday life, but is often the life and soul of the party.

“Harvey touches the hearts of all those he meets – his heart knows no bounds when giving out love and affection.

“Now he is 18, I have to start making vital decisions that will impact Harvey’s future that are different to most other parents.

“Harvey isn’t about to go to uni, travel the world on a gap year, or take his driving test. Harvey’s never even had a beer!

“Harvey is now an adult, and this is the most important time of his life, making the vital decisions, safeguarding his future and ensuring he has the tools for life that will give him the equal rights to live his life to the fullest.”

She said: “For the first time I will be taking you behind the closed doors of mine and Harvey’s world – experience a day in the life and what the future will look like for him and me, this is how we roll in Katie Price: Harvey & Me.”

The BBC said the commission is part of its commitment to boosting disability representation on and off screen.

Its content director Charlotte Moore said: “I would like to thank Katie Price for opening up in this important and very personal film.

“Katie’s life has played out in public, but one thing she has always kept private is the day-to-day realities of being mum to her son Harvey.

“As he turns 18, Katie faces difficult decisions about his future and wants to help people understand the realities and challenges of bringing up a child with a disability, and to see what Harvey’s life is really like.

“We hope this film will have a huge impact and help advance the conversation around disability in the UK.”

Price is giving evidence, over video-link, to the petitions committee on Thursday as it launches a new parliamentary inquiry into online abuse.