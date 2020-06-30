Advertising
The most watched programmes on BBC iPlayer in May
Killing Eve and Normal People were popular with viewers.
May saw a record-breaking number of people use BBC iPlayer after 570 million viewers requested to watch programmes, the BBC has said.
Here is a list of the top 10 most-watched programmes per series on iPlayer in May:
– Killing Eve, series 3, Still Got It – 4 million
– Normal people, series one, episode one – 3.57 million
– Coronavirus: Live BBC News Coverage As PM Gives Briefing – 1.89 million
– The A Word, series three, episode one – 1.26 million
– EastEnders, 5/5/20 – 1.22 million
– Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe – 873,000
– The Great British Sewing Bee, series six episode three, 814,000
– Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-up Star, series two episode one – 803,000
– Casualty, series 34 episode 33 – 776,000
– The Real Marigold Hotel, series four episode one, 699,000
