Susanna Reid shocks Piers Morgan with ironing confession

Susanna Reid raised the eyebrows of her Good Morning Britain co-presenter Piers Morgan when she confessed she does not own an iron or ironing board.

Reid made the confession on air, telling Morgan: “Anyone who doesn’t do the ironing is forgiven. I don’t even own an iron. I don’t have an iron, I don’t have an ironing board.”

Morgan asked incredulously: “Really? Who irons your clothes?”

It's not often you see @piersmorgan lost for words! But the news @susannareid100 doesn't own an iron has left him reeling. Let us know whether you think an iron and ironing board are unnecessary possessions? pic.twitter.com/GpUIYnqsZC — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 30, 2020

His co-host said no-one in her house irons clothes, adding: “You just wash them, hang them out … literally don’t have an iron”.

Last week, Reid, 49, revealed in her Daily Mail column that was she was taking a “step back” from social media.

BREAKING NEWS: @susannareid100 doesn’t own an iron. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 30, 2020

But on Tuesday morning she said she had “dipped back into Twitter for the purpose of Irongate”.

When Morgan quizzed her about sons ironing, she replied: “Why obsess about creases? There are far more important things in life than having ironed clothes, frankly.”

Sky’s political correspondent Kate McCann was among the people replying to a tweet from Morgan about “Irongate”.

Me either! If things get really bad I just use the hairdryer at work while I'm wearing whatever it is! — Kate McCann (@KateEMcCann) June 30, 2020

She wrote: “Me either! If things get really bad I just use the hairdryer at work while I’m wearing whatever it is!”

A host of viewers echoed Reid’s viewpoint, tweeting Morgan to say they also do not own an iron.