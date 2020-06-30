Netflix thriller Ozark to conclude with extended final season

Crime thriller Ozark will conclude with an extended 14-episode final season, Netflix has confirmed.

Jason Bateman stars in, directs and executive produces the programme, in which he plays money manager Martin “Marty” Byrde, who gets into business with the wrong people.

First airing in 2017, seasons one to three of Ozark featured 10 episodes each.

They're going to go out with a bang. Ozark will be back with an expanded 14-episode final season. pic.twitter.com/otIoUeTXyH — Netflix (@netflix) June 30, 2020

They followed Byrde and his wife Wendy, played by Love Actually star Laura Linney, as they become entangled with local criminal organisations.

A tweet from Netflix’s official account promised that the fourth season would see the Byrdes “go out with a bang”.

Arrested Development star Bateman said: “A super-sized season means super-sized problems for the Byrdes.”

Showrunner Chris Mundy said: “We’re so happy Netflix recognised the importance of giving #Ozark more time to end the Byrdes’ saga right.”

Julia Garner also stars in the series as Ruth Langmore, part of a local criminal family, and won an Emmy award for the role.