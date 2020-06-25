Robbie Williams and Gary Barlow writing new Take That material together

Robbie Williams has revealed that he is writing new songs for Take That with Gary Barlow.

It comes weeks after the 46-year-old reunited with his former bandmates – Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald – for an online concert during lockdown.

Before that, Williams last performed with the group during the X Factor series final in 2018, where he was a judge.

Mark Owen, Robbie Williams, Gary Barlow and Howard Donald of Take That (Ian West/PA)

Speaking on Mark Wright’s Heart Evening Show, Williams promised to “ride again” with his former partners.

He said: “I’ve been writing some songs with Gary Barlow in the last few weeks too.

“Yeah, so, you know, we will ride again, me and my brothers. I don’t know when that’s going to be but we will ride again.”

Williams last appeared on a Take That studio album in 2010 on the well-received Progress.

Fifth member Jason Orange left the band in 2014, saying: “There have been no fallings out, only a decision on my part that I no longer wish to do this.”

Williams also said that he named his seven-year-old daughter Theodora, although her nickname is Teddy, after being inspired by Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards.

He said: “Listen, who was it, it was Keith Richards has a daughter called Theodora and I remember back in the day, maybe 20 years ago, thinking what a beautiful name.

“So I stole it from Keith Richards so don’t you worry about that.”

