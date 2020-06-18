Benedict Cumberbatch and Courteney Cox among 2021 Walk Of Fame inductees

Benedict Cumberbatch, Josh Brolin and Courteney Cox have been unveiled as among the 2021 Hollywood Walk Of Fame inductees.

The actors are among 35 stars from different sections of the entertainment industry, including film, music and TV, announced by the Hollywood Chamber Of Commerce.

British actor Cumberbatch, known for playing Dr Strange in the Marvel movies, will be joined by his Avengers co-stars Josh Brolin – who portrays supervillain Thanos – and Don Cheadle, best known as superhero War Machine, in having their names placed in a star on the world famous landmark.

Avengers star Josh Brolin is to get a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame (Ian West/PA)

Zac Efron, who shot to fame after starring in Disney’s High School Musical film trilogy, will also have his name cemented into the Hollywood pavement, as will Transformers star Shia LaBeouf.

British actress Naomi Watts is another star honoured in the film category, while actors Ryan O’Neal and Ali MacGraw will have a double star, Walk Of Fame organisers said on Thursday.

In the TV categories, Friends star Cox will be honoured, as will Wild ‘N Out host Nick Cannon and Ozark’s Laura Linney.

American Horror Story actress Sarah Paulson and Hollywood star Christian Slater are also being inducted.

Kelly Clarkson, Missy Elliott and American Pie singer Don McLean are among the names from the music world being celebrated.

Rock band Jefferson Airplane, soul quartet The Chi-Lites and hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa are also being inducted.

Induction ceremonies have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first stars were placed on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in August 1958.

Olive Borden, Ronald Colman, Louise Fazenda, Preston Foster and Burt Lancaster were among the first eight inductees.

For each star installed on the Walk of Fame, the sponsor of the nominee must pay 40,000 US dollars (about £32,000) to the Hollywood Historic Trust.

The money goes towards the installation of the monument, as well as the maintenance of the Walk Of Fame.