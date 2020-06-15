BBC announces drama about murdered teenager Anthony Walker

The BBC has announced a new drama written by Jimmy McGovern which will focus on Anthony Walker, a black teenager who was murdered in a racist attack in Liverpool.

The 90-minute programme, titled Anthony, is inspired by conversations with Mr Walker’s mother, Gee, and “is the story of the life he could have lived”, the BBC said.

Mr Walker, 18, was a devout Christian known for a love of basketball and was halfway through his A-levels when he was attacked by two men in a racially motivated killing in July 2005.

Toheeb Jimoh will play Anthony Walker in a BBC drama (Gareth King/PA)

Before his death he had dreams of visiting the US and studying law at university.

Toheeb Jimoh will play the lead role in Anthony while former Holby City star Rakie Ayola will play Mr Walker’s mother.

Ms Walker said: “I went to Jimmy because I couldn’t think of anyone more suited who could depict, highlight and draw attention to the hard messages of a life not lived, Anthony’s unfilled dreams, his potentials and the many lives he would have impacted on, which now will never be realised.”

McGovern said: “I’d known Gee Walker for many years and every time I had needed to write about loss or grief I had gone to her and she had always been generous with her time and her profound wisdom.

“But one day she came to me and asked me to write about her beloved Anthony.

“I said, ‘Gee, if you’re asking such a thing, I feel I have a God-given duty to do it’.

“And so I did it.”

Anthony was filmed on location in Liverpool and is made by LA Productions for BBC One.

It will also star Julia Brown, Bobby Schofield, Stephanie Hyam and Gbemisola Ikumelo.

The drama is directed by Terry McDonough, known for his work on The Street.

Two men, Michael Barton and Paul Taylor, were sentenced to life in prison for Mr Walker’s murder.