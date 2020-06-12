Sharon Stone: It was ‘intense’ to be hit by lightning

Sharon Stone has revealed that she was hospitalised after being hit by lightning.

The Basic Instinct actress, 62, was thrown across the kitchen and hit the fridge.

She told the Films To Be Buried With podcast: “I was hit by lightning. Wow, it’s really intense.

“I was at home. We had our own well. I was filling the iron with water and I had one hand on the faucet and one hand on the iron and the well got hit with lightning and the lighting came up through the water,” the star said.

Episode 99 with @sharonstone is in your ether. Contains scenes of stalking Vin Diesel, working with your favourite actor and how Cleopatra Jones blew her mind. Subscribe, RT and please be excellent to each other.#sharonstonehttps://t.co/bGk3KyiRUrhttps://t.co/kNaJJgRPPp pic.twitter.com/NKcUxb6Dti — Brett Goldstein (@brettgoldstein) June 11, 2020

“I got picked up and thrown across the kitchen and I hit the refrigerator.

“I was like, ‘Woah’ and my mother was standing there, and my mother just belted me across the face and brought me to.

“I was in such an altered state… She threw me in the car and drove me to hospital and the ECG (electrocardiogram) was showing such electricity in my body.

“It was so crazy.”

Stone, who did not mention when the lightning strike took place, also discussed the brain haemorrhage she suffered in 2001, which left the star with difficulties in talking, walking and reading before she recovered.

“I was haemorrhaging so much that my brain had been pushed into the front of my face,” she has previously said.