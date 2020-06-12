Menu

Anton Du Beke cancels dance classes after son taken to hospital

Showbiz | Published:

The Strictly Come Dancing star praised the doctors and nurses who cared for three-year-old George.

Anton and Hannah Du Beke with George and Henrietta

Anton Du Beke has revealed his three-year-old has been taken to hospital for an operation.

The Strictly Come Dancing star cancelled his dance classes as a result.

He has praised the doctors and nurses who cared for the toddler.

He wrote on Twitter: “So sorry my loves, I won’t be able to take today’s classes as little George has had an operation and a short stay in hospital – but don’t worry, he’s all ok now!

“A huge thank you to all the brilliant @NHS Doctors & Nurses for looking after us – you’re all simply amazing. Anton XX.”

The dancer, who also has a daughter Henrietta, who is George’s twin, with wife Hannah, has previously said the best thing about lockdown is spending time with his children.

The couple have detailed the gruelling IVF process they went through
through before the birth of their twins and Du Beke has said he was “in awe” of what his wife endured to get pregnant.

