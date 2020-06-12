Anton Du Beke cancels dance classes after son taken to hospital

Anton Du Beke has revealed his three-year-old has been taken to hospital for an operation.

The Strictly Come Dancing star cancelled his dance classes as a result.

He has praised the doctors and nurses who cared for the toddler.

So sorry my loves, I won’t be able to take today’s classes as little George has had an operation and a short stay in hospital – but don’t worry, he’s all ok now! A huge thank you to all the brilliant @NHS Doctors & Nurses for looking after us – you’re all simply amazing. Anton XX — Anton Du Beke (@TheAntonDuBeke) June 12, 2020

He wrote on Twitter: “So sorry my loves, I won’t be able to take today’s classes as little George has had an operation and a short stay in hospital – but don’t worry, he’s all ok now!

“A huge thank you to all the brilliant @NHS Doctors & Nurses for looking after us – you’re all simply amazing. Anton XX.”

The dancer, who also has a daughter Henrietta, who is George’s twin, with wife Hannah, has previously said the best thing about lockdown is spending time with his children.

The couple have detailed the gruelling IVF process they went through

through before the birth of their twins and Du Beke has said he was “in awe” of what his wife endured to get pregnant.