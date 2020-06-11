Mandy Moore pays tribute after death of This Is Us writer Jas Waters

Mandy Moore and Dan Fogelman have paid tribute to This Is Us writer Jas Waters after her death at the age of 39.

The writer, who also worked on Kidding, The Breaks and the film What Men Want starring Taraji P Henson, was remembered as a “brilliant storyteller and a force of nature” by the other writers of the hit family drama, which also stars Sterling K Brown and Chrissy Metz.

Series creator Fogelman wrote on Twitter: “This news took my breath away. Jas was absolutely brilliant and had so many stories still to tell. She made an indelible mark on our show and my heart breaks for her loved ones. RIP @JasFly.”

This news took my breath away. Jas was absolutely brilliant and had so many stories still to tell. She made an indelible mark on our show and my heart breaks for her loved ones. RIP @JasFly https://t.co/fAZlIjhsIH — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) June 10, 2020

Moore, who plays Rebecca Pearson in the show, said: “Sending love and light to @JasFly’s family and loved ones.”

Sending love and light to @JasFly’s family and loved ones. ???? — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) June 10, 2020

Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Beth Pearson, wrote: “Incredibly shocked and saddened to have just receive this news. Blessed Light, fly with the angels.”

Incredibly shocked and saddened to have just receive this news. Blessed Light, fly with the angels. @JasFly #jaswaters Jas Waters Dies: ‘This Is Us’ Writer Dead at 39 https://t.co/VU1fzGdVIN via @heavysan — Susan Kelechi Watson (@skelechiwatson) June 10, 2020

The news was first shared by the official account for the This Is Us writers, who said: “The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing.

“In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly.”