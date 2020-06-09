Katy Perry praises ‘gentleman’ Harry Styles after chance meeting on flight

Katy Perry has called Harry Styles a “complete gentleman” and revealed that he tried to give her his seat during a flight after discovering she was pregnant.

Speaking on Scott Mills’ Radio One show, the singer said One Direction star Styles had been one of the first to know the news.

The 35-year-old is expecting her first child, a daughter, with fiance Orlando Bloom, 43.

Perry, who was hosting a DJ takeover, said: “I saw him on a plane, it was so funny. I actually saw him on a plane before I announced that I was pregnant.

Harry Styles (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“And we were having a conversation and I was like, ‘Yeah, and I’m pregnant’, just off the cuff, because I was like, what else do you say.”

Asked what his response was, she said: “He was so happy for me. You know what, he was so sweet.

“I was crouching down by his seat on the plane and once I had told him that, he got up out of his seat and he’s like, ‘Here, sit in my seat’.

“And I was like, ‘No, I’ll just go and sit in my own seat’, which is right across the way, but he’s a complete gentleman.”

Perry announced she was pregnant in March, using the music video for her song Never Worn White.

She has been dating Pirates Of The Caribbean star Bloom since 2016.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom (Peter Byrne/PA)

Perry served as a guest judge on the seventh series of The X Factor, where her “yes” vote sent Niall Horan through to the boot camp stage, where he was eventually placed with One Direction.

Asked who her favourite member of the boy band was, Perry said she struggled to choose between Styles and Horan.

“I’m not choosing anyone but I did choose Niall to go through on The X Factor,” she said.

“So I do feel like ownership over that, like I completed One Direction, don’t ever forget that.”

Perry suggested the arrival of her child might coincide with the release of her currently untitled album on August 14.

Speaking about the record, she said: “It’s coming to bring a smile back on everybody’s face, hopefully, in its own little way.

“It’s coming August 14 and I’m excited. I think there’s a really fun Twitter poll or betting game you can play – which comes first, my child or my album.”

Asked which she thought would come first, she said: “I really don’t know, we’ll see.”

Hear Katy Perry’s full DJ takeover on Scott Mills’ Radio One show on BBC Sounds.