Normal People star raises more than £60,000 for charity after raffling off chain

Normal People star Paul Mescal has raised more than £60,000 for a suicide prevention charity after raffling off his neck chain from the drama.

Mescal played Connell in the BBC’s acclaimed adaption of Sally Rooney’s novel, starring opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones as his love interest Marianne.

A chain he wore around his neck throughout the show became a hit with fans, with Mescal joking it had garnered “a following of its own” and an Instagram account dedicated to the jewellery has more than 180,000 followers.

Congratulations Éadaoin !!!Thank you so much to everyone who participated ….70340 euro is a huge ammount of money and will go a long way in supporting Pieta’s vital services x https://t.co/9JdxIFYKBk — Paul Mescal (@mescal_paul) June 8, 2020

The Irish actor raffled it in aid of Pieta, a charity that provides support to people who are suicidal or engaging in self-harm.

It was announced on Monday the raffle raised 70,340 Euro, which is about £62,500.

Mescal, 24, tweeted to thank fans who had participated, saying it was a “huge amount” of money to raise which “will go a long way in supporting Pieta’s vital services.”

Normal People first aired on the BBC in April to widespread critical acclaim both in the UK and US.

Mescal’s character has his own struggles with mental health and the actor said that informed his choice of charity.

He said: “Pieta is a cause very close to my heart, having experienced loss due to suicide in my local town while growing up.”

Mescal added that the series “touches upon depression and suicidal ideation, so it seemed like a very special partnership to want to help those in similar situations”.