Glee star Heather Morris says Lea Michele was ‘unpleasant’ to work with

Glee star Heather Morris has said Lea Michele was “unpleasant” to work with, following similar claims by another former cast member.

Michele apologised after Samantha Ware accused her of “traumatic microaggressions” that made her question a career in Hollywood.

It came after the actress tweeted in support of the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd.

In her apology, Michele said she has “used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings” and conceded she may have been “unnecessarily difficult”.

Morris, who played Brittany in musical comedy-drama Glee, has now said Michele, 33, was difficult to work with and disrespected others.

In a tweeted message, she said: “Let me be very clear, hate is a disease in America that we are trying to cure, so I would never wish for hate to be spread on anyone else.

“With that said, was she unpleasant to work with? Very much so; for Lea to treat others with the disrespect that she did for as long as she did, I believe she SHOULD be called out.

“And yet, it’s also on us because to allow it to go on for so long without speaking out is something else we’re learning along with the rest of society.”

Michele played Rachel Berry on all six seasons of Glee, earning nominations at the Emmys and Golden Globes.

Meal-kit brand HelloFresh has said it has “ended our partnership” with the actress over Ware’s allegations.

Michele is pregnant with her first child.