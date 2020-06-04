Bonnie Wright: Coronavirus crisis will empower people to act on climate change

Bonnie Wright has said that she thinks the coronavirus pandemic will “empower” people to take action on climate change.

The actress, who starred as Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter films and campaigns on environmental issues, said that “going back to normal is quite clearly not what anyone wants”.

The virus has heightened people’s understanding of the fact that what they do “effects” others, she said, adding: “I think it will empower people.”

Individuals may start to realise that they are “actually very important”, she told the PA news agency.

The pandemic may also force people to shop locally more and support small businesses, which she said would help combat climate change.

Bonnie Wright uses her platform to campaign on environmental issues (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Wright, 29, who campaigns on behalf of the NGO Rainforest Alliance, added that the “fandom” surrounding Harry Potter gives her a platform to speak to “a really nice age spectrum of people” about environmental issues.

Wright, who is currently living in California, said that she feels as though there is a “shift” happening in the country because of the protests happening in response to the death of George Floyd.

She said that she had attended protests herself, adding: “It has been really good to feel uncomfortable.

“Most of the time we just shy away from that uncomfortableness and just put it in a box, but that has been the issue.”

Wright said that she feels like we are living at the “epicentre” of an important period, adding: “I do think we are living in a time that will be in the history books.”

On Wednesday Wright is appearing in a virtual Rainforest Alliance gala called Global House Party, which is raising funds for the organisation.