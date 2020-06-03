Emma Watson says white supremacy is ‘tightly stitched into society’

Emma Watson has told fans “I see your anger, sadness and pain” following an online backlash over her Blackout Tuesday posts.

The British actress took part in the project, which was aimed at eschewing self-promotion or commercial content in favour of calling for racial equality.

Watson, 30, was one of millions of social media users posting black squares on social media.

However, some accused her of performative activism, after pointing out her black squares had white borders, fitting in with the rest of her Instagram posts.

The Little Women star has now responded, saying she waited for Blackout Tuesday to finish in the UK before posting again.

Watson wrote: “There is so much racism, both in our past and present, that is not acknowledged nor accounted for. White supremacy is one of the systems of hierarchy and dominance, of exploitation and oppression, that is tightly stitched into society.

“As a white person, I have benefited from this. Whilst we might feel that, as individuals, we’re working hard internally to be anti-racist, we need to work harder externally to actively tackle the structural and institutional racism around us.

Advertising

“I’m still learning about the many ways I unconsciously support and uphold a system that is structurally racist.”

Watson said she will be using her social media accounts to share links to resources she has found “useful for my own researching, learning, listening”.

She added: “I see your anger, sadness and pain. I cannot know what this feels like for your but it doesn’t mean I won’t try to.”

Advertising

Watson, known for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, also posted artwork and poetry from American artist Fahamu Pecou.

Her posts came as mass protests continue to rage across the US and elsewhere following the death of George Floyd.

He died in police custody and an officer has been charged with his murder.