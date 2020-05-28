Kylie Minogue: I’m recording my next album from my living room

Kylie Minogue says she is riding an “emotional wave” in lockdown as she records her next album from her living room.

The pop star, who has branched out into wine-making, is marking her 52nd birthday on Thursday.

She told the PA news agency that she is getting to grips with the technology of home recording.

Minogue has also turned wine-maker, with fans surprised to discover a rose carrying her name on supermarket shelves.

The official launch of her first offering, Rose Vin de France, said to reflect Minogue’s “character”, is on her birthday.

Minogue told PA she would spend her big day quietly.

“Two years ago I had, uncharacteristically, a massive party for my 50th,” she said.

“This year it might be the quietest birthday ever!

“I’ll be at home and no doubt spend some time talking with family and friends.”

She added: “I’ll most definitely be having a glass (or two) of rose to celebrate and have so much gratitude for my birthday, my family and my friends.”

Minogue said had taken to recording her next album in lockdown from her living room.

“I’ve been really busy, setting up a home studio (AKA, my lounge room!) and learning so much about remote recording,” she said.

“It’s been a steep learning curve for all the team as there are technical obstacles to navigate but I’m so thankful to be able to continue work on my album in this way.

“I’ve been riding the emotional wave along with the rest of the world, but creativity has been a big help.”

The singer said she spent two years developing the alcoholic beverages and wants to learn more.

She said: “I daydreamed about it a few years ago and then I dared to say it out loud!

“After a couple of years of searching for the right partner, I now have my own rose but I am essentially a beginner in this field.

Kylie Minogue has launched her own wine (Christian Vermaak/Darenote Ltd)

“I’m so excited to delve deeper and learn more about the process….

“There’s a similarity in the wine-making process to music or fragrance.

“It’s made of layers, sometimes of chance, and ultimately becomes a moment for the individual.

“One of the things I love most about music and a project like this is that it reaches and touches people.

Paul Schaafsma, managing director of Benchmark Drinks, said Minogue’s first foray into wine making was a “beautifully elegant wine which reflects the character of Kylie Minogue.”

