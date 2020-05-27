Stacey Solomon says she is ‘sobbing’ after watching her son learn to walk

Stacey Solomon has said that watching her son learning to walk has left her “sobbing” as she shared a video of the toddler.

In an Instagram post the TV presenter said that Rex, who was born last year, is “growing so fast”.

The video showed the toddler walking towards her while her partner Joe Swash looked on.

“And he’s off!” Solomon, 30, wrote.

She added: “If there’s one good thing to come out of these scary times it’s mummy and daddy both being home to see this moment.

“Rex we are so proud of you.”

Solomon added that “it feels like time is going by at the blink of an eye and you’re growing so so quickly”.

“It’s sad and I want time to stand still for a moment but at the same time watching you learn and grow is the most incredible, most wonderful thing in the world.”