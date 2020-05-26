Swan Lake to be performed in dancers’ own bathtubs

A performance of Swan Lake recorded in the dancers’ own bathtubs features among 25 works announced by BBC Arts as part of its lockdown programme.

Choreographer Corey Baker has recruited dancers from various companies for a short film, titled Swan Lake Bath Ballet, based on Tchaikovsky’s music.

The commissions are backed by Arts Council England and are part of the BBC’s Culture In Quarantine programme, prompted by the Covid-19 lockdown.

The 25 new commissions for #CultureinQuarantine have today been announced by @ace_national and @bbcarts – including 'Sounds of Silence' by @Soumik_Datta and 'The Sofa Dance' by @Mimbre_Acrobats. See the full list of new commissions here: https://t.co/q9xc28XfNv pic.twitter.com/W85wEZYoJF — Arts Council England, London (@ace__london) May 26, 2020

Elsewhere in the programme, Cathy Mager’s Sign Night sees the performances of deaf artists projected onto landmarks and buildings.

There is also Somina Fombo’s Home Carnival, which will include a virtual parade through gardens and homes

Culture In Quarantine was launched by Jonty Claypole, director of BBC Arts, at the beginning of lockdown.

The selection process was managed by The Space, a digital agency and production company, and the pieces will be exhibited through broadcast slots across the BBC’s TV, radio and online outlets.

Mr Claypole said: “We’re hugely grateful for everyone who applied to Culture In Quarantine’s new commissions scheme, with Arts Council England.

“The sheer number and quality of applications was a powerful reminder of the world-leading creativity of the UK.

“The commissioned art works have a breath of viewpoint, tone and innovation, offering something for everybody.

“Together, with similar schemes we have in all the nations, these projects providing a powerful snapshot – both for now and posterity – of our country during lockdown.”

Simon Mellor, deputy chief executive at Arts Council England, said: “During the isolation of lockdown, millions of us are finding solace in the unique power of the arts to help us make sense of the world around us.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with BBC Arts to commission and deliver 25 high quality new works of art into the nation’s living rooms over the coming months.”