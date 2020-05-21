Megan Fox appears in Machine Gun Kelly’s latest music video

Transformers star Megan Fox stars in Machine Gun Kelly’s steamy new music video.

The Hollywood actress’s husband this week confirmed the couple had separated after almost a decade of marriage.

It came after Fox, 34, was pictured out and about in Los Angeles with US rapper Machine Gun Kelly, 30.

And the pair were together again in the hip-hop star’s music video for his single Bloody Valentine.

The two appear as a couple and are seen getting close – waking up in bed together before she puts tape over his lips and kisses him on the mouth.

They are also seen relaxing in a sauna. Earlier this week Fox’s estranged husband Brian Austin Green confirmed he and Fox had been living apart since towards the end of last year.

“I will always love her,” Beverly Hills, 90210 star Green said. “And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

Speaking about Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, Green added: “I trust her judgement, she’s always had really good judgement. I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way.”