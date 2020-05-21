Advertising
Big Little Lies creator to adapt Anatomy Of A Scandal for Netflix
The novel explored intrigue in Westminster.
Big Little Lies creator David E Kelley is leading a Netflix adaptation of Sarah Vaughan’s best-selling novel, Anatomy Of A Scandal.
Published in the UK in 2018, the book followed a Westminster politician whose marriage begins to unravel when he is accused of sexual misconduct, while his wife fights to prove his innocence.
Kelley and House Of Cards showrunner Melissa James Gibson will write the script, while SJ Clarkson will direct all the episodes.
Netflix described the tale as “about a sexual consent scandal amongst British privileged elite and the women caught up in its wake”.
Kelley wrote both seasons of HBO drama Big Little Lies, which starred Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep among its cast.
The series was based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, and explored the dark underbelly of a wealthy community in Monterey, California.
