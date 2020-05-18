Sandi Toksvig to narrate Pippi Longstocking audiobooks

Sandi Toksvig is set to narrate a series of Pippi Longstocking audiobooks by Swedish author Astrid Lindgren.

The broadcaster has described herself as a “lifelong” fan of the books.

The release of the audiobooks will coincide with the 75th anniversary of the publication of the first of the children’s stories.

(Ian West/PA)

The books follow the adventures of an unconventional young girl with seemingly superhuman strength.

Toksvig, 62, said: “As a longtime fan of Pippi Longstocking and her iconic creator Astrid Lindgren, it was a delight to reacquaint myself with the world’s strongest girl during her 75th birthday year.

“I’ve known her all my life and am still trying to mimic her by lifting any available horses above my head.

“In these uncertain times, it is wonderful to share these remarkable stories – and their brave, mischievous, but always kind heroine – with you.”

Advertising

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The first audiobook in the series, Pippi Longstocking, will be released later this month before being followed by Pippi Longstocking Goes Abroad and Pippi Longstocking In The South Seas later in the year.

Johan Palmberg, who is the great-grandson of Lindgren, said: “Sandi’s love of Pippi is evident as she guides listeners into her wonderfully playful world and brings her adventures and friends to life.

“We hope fans around the world will enjoy this experience as much as we did.”