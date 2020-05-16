Blind teenage singer reduces Amanda Holden to tears on BGT

Amanda Holden was reduced to tears by a 14-year-old blind singer’s audition on Britain’s Got Talent.

Sirine Jahangir, from London, earned a standing ovation from the crowd at the London Palladium – and four yeses from the judges.

She performed a piano-led performance of Gabrielle Aplin’s Salvation during the pre-recorded stage of the contest.

Taking to the stage, she told judges Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Holden: “I guess it’s pretty obvious that I can’t see.

“There was a time when I could and now I can’t. But I guess music is my vision and that’s what I love, music is my thing.”

Co-host Ant McPartlin led her to a grand piano in the centre of the stage.

Following her performance, Walliams told her: “Well done, Sirine. What you couldn’t see was the whole of the Palladium on their feet applauding you because they loved it.”

An emotional Dixon said: “What a sweet, sweet girl you are. My heart has just melted.

“You were so nervous but that’s completely understandable. It’s a massive deal, it’s a massive stage and you sung beautifully.”

Crying, Holden added: “I just found the whole audition so poignant. You are just so beautiful and vivacious. You just exude lightness. It was just brilliant.”

Finally, Cowell asked whether Jahangir had been nervous because she thought she was going to get “bad comments” from the judges.

Britain’s Got Talent hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly (ITV/PA)

She replied: “I’ve only done school performances in the past, so this is something completely new and being able to sing right now is such a big opportunity. I don’t want to waste it.”

Jahangir was embraced by her family as she walked off stage.

The ITV show was filmed before the coronavirus pandemic, and live episodes have been postponed.

The episode also saw a performance from the VA Kids dance troupe.

Aged between seven and 19, the outfit from Hartlepool performed an Alice In Wonderland-themed routine prompting a positive response from the crowd.

They also received four yeses from the judges.

Hakan Berg, a comedy magician from Sweden, performed a number of tricks featuring birds, a Segway and a dry ice machine.

After earning four yeses, he asked: “I’m done, right?”, before swearing loudly as he walked off stage, prompting gasps from the judging panel.