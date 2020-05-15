WATCH: Orthopaedic hospital receives message of thanks from Strictly Come Dancing and Love Island stars

Strictly Come Dancing and Love Island stars AJ and Curtis Pritchard recorded a special video of support for the team at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt (RJAH) Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry, thanking them for their hard work during the Covid-19 crisis.

Curtis said: "We would like to thank all the staff, volunteers and friends at Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital for the incredible job that they are doing taking care and looking after everybody in this hard time."

Our fantastic @LoFtoRJAH have received some lovely messages for our staff from some of their celebrity friends.



We couldn't be more delighted to receive these lovely words from @Aj11Ace and @CurtisPritchard. #Strictly #LoveIsland #covid19 #OurNHSHeroes #ThankYouNHS pic.twitter.com/pgvElrhuU1 — RJAH Orthopaedic Hospital #StayHomeSaveLives (@RJAH_NHS) May 15, 2020

AJ added: "We would just like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts because we know you're working so hard just like all the other NHS workers out there. So thank you so much."

Posting on Twitter, a spokesperson for RJAH said: "We couldn't be more delighted to receive these lovely words."