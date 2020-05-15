Dame Vera Lynn becomes oldest artist to enter UK album charts

Dame Vera Lynn has become the oldest artist to score a top 40 album in the UK, the Official Charts Company said.

The 103-year-old saw her greatest hits album 100 re-enter the chart at number 30, boosted by last week’s commemoration of the 75th anniversary of VE day.

When originally released in 2017, the collection made Dame Vera the first centenarian to chart, according to the Official Charts Company.

At 103, Dame Vera Lynn (@VeraLynnDecca) becomes the oldest artist to score a Top 40 on the Official Albums Chart: https://t.co/EjlSywttyP pic.twitter.com/GbYmR8EhJ5 — Official Charts (@officialcharts) May 15, 2020

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia returned to number one in the album charts, making it four non-consecutive weeks at the top. Despite being released last year, Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent rose one place to second in the charts.

New entries include Paramore star Hayley Williams at four with her debut solo album Petals For Amor while Kehalni’s latest effort It Was Good Until It Wasn’t arrived at number 10.

In the singles charts, US rising rap star DaBaby scored his first UK number one with his catchy hit Rockstar, which features another up and coming hip hop performer in Roddy Rich.

Rockstar climbed five places to reach the summit, deposing Drake’s Toosie Slide. Its popularity was partly driven by a viral dance challenge on TikTok.

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber claimed this week’s highest new entry with their duet Stuck With U, which reached number four.

The song is a charity single with proceeds going to First Responders Children’s Foundation to fund scholarships for children of frontline workers fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine claimed a top 10 debut with Gooba coming in at six, while If The World Was Ending by JP Saxe ft Julia Michaels continues to climb, reaching a new peak at 14.