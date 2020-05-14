Singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge announces the death of her son

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge has announced the death of her 21-year-old son.

Beckett Cypher was one of Etheridge’s two children with former partner Julie Cypher.

A tweet on Etheridge’s official Twitter account said: “We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today.”

No further details, including cause of death, were disclosed.

Etheridge, 58, is best-known for the songs Black Velvet, Ain’t It Heavy and Come To My Window. She and Cypher also have a daughter, Bailey.

The couple split in 2000. Both children were conceived using artificial insemination and the sperm donor was later revealed to be singer David Crosby.

Etheridge and Crosby discussed the arrangement during a 2000 TV interview.

“I do not believe that my children will be wanting in any way because they didn’t have a father in the home every single day,” Etheridge said.

“What they have in the home is two loving parents. I think that puts them ahead of the game.”