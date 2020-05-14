Drumming weatherman returns to his kit for lockdown project

Weatherman Owain Wyn Evans has returned to his drum kit for a rendition of You Got The Love, after going viral by drumming along to the BBC News theme.

The BBC North West presenter caught the attention of the nation last month, by sharing footage of himself dashing to his kit after finishing his segment, so he could play along to the closing music.

He is now taking part in the broadcaster’s Lockdown Orchestra project, in which members of the public contribute towards a collaborative track.

In his video recording, Evans sits behind his kit wearing a three-piece suit, colourful tie and pocket square, playing along to You Got The Love by The Source featuring Candi Staton – which Florence + The Machine brought to renewed fame in 2009 with their cover.

As part of the Get Creative festival, the public are being invited to film and upload their performances of the track online, where their submissions will join those of the BBC Lockdown Orchestra to create a track which will premiere across BBC Radio on May 14, and debut as a music video on BBC Four at 8.55pm later that day.

The newly formed BBC Lockdown Orchestra is made up of 100 professional musicians from all over the UK.

When they said try working from home I didn’t realise they’d expect me to do the music too @BBCNews @BBCNWT #BBCNewsTheme ? #workingfromhome pic.twitter.com/DVXjDw0l8F — Owain Wyn Evans (@OwainWynEvans) April 15, 2020

Wyn Evans said: “This is a fabulous idea, I can’t wait to get involved.

“I’ve been playing the drums since I was eight years old, and having the opportunity to play ‘alongside’ albeit in lockdown, such fabulous musicians is going to be incredible.

“Plus this is such a feel-good song… I can’t wait to play along.”

BBC Radio Three presenter Katie Derham and Craig Charles have also signed up.

Wyn Evan previously attracted attention on social media when in 2017 to mark International Drag Day he created a Ru Paul’s Drag Race-themed weather forecast.