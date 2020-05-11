Jamie Dornan plays dress-up with his daughters in lockdown

Jamie Dornan has offered a glimpse into his home life during lockdown, sharing a photo of himself playing dress-up with his daughters.

The Fifty Shades Of Grey actor, 38, appeared in a red dress, yellow heels and a blue wig styled with pigtails.

He captioned the post: “Dressing up with my daughters took a turn. Meet Jenny (with the blue hair). She’s sweet.”

Dornan shares three daughters with wife Amelia Warner, and recently posted a photo of himself building a Lego bus with them.

A raft of Dornan’s famous friends complimented his new look.

Peaky Blinders star Sam Claflin said “Made my Sunday” while Jamie Redknapp added: “You even carry that off !! I hate you!”

Dornan made a return to Instagram in April this year after a number of years away from the social media platform.

He announced his return with a post captioned: “Self isolation made me do it.”