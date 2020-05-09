Alesha Dixon gives ‘edgy’ comedian the golden buzzer on BGT

Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon has used her golden buzzer to put an “edgy” comedian through to the next round of the competition, telling him that he is a “breath of fresh air”.

Nabil Abdulrashid, 34, from Croydon in south London, impressed the judges with his stand up about being a Muslim in Britain.

The comedian was given a warm reception by the crowd before Dixon hit the golden buzzer.

After putting him through to the next round, she said: “I didn’t do that, you did that, trust me.

“You are edgy, you are charismatic and I just loved it.”

She added: “I didn’t think I was going to do that today, but it just felt right.

“You are a breath of fresh air.”

His performance was also praised by judge and comedian David Walliams.

He said: “The writing was perfect, the delivery was perfect.

“I want to say thank you for coming on this show and bringing this style of humour because it makes the show grow.”

Before his performance, Abdulrashid said the programme was going to give him “the chance to pursue my dream and spend more time with my kids”.

Also featuring on the programme were D Day Juniors, a group of 20 youngsters between the ages of six and 16 from Birmingham and Yorkshire, who sang a song about remembrance.

All four judges gave the the group a yes.

Amanda Holden said: “Your parents and your grandparents and whoever’s looking down on you must feel so proud, because I did.”

Walliams added: “I thought it was very powerful.”