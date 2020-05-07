Louise Pentland’s 97-year-old grandfather ‘survives coronavirus’

Author and YouTuber Louise Pentland says that her 97-year-old grandfather has survived coronavirus.

John Pentland lived through the Second World War – and has previously survived cancer and strokes, she said.

He is now recovering at home after being taken to hospital, where he was treated for 10 days.

John, who worked as a precision engineer in bunkers in the London Underground network during the war, “couldn’t breath” and needed urgent medical care, Louise said.

(Louise Pentland/PA)

He and his wife Peggy, who is 96, “thought that would be the end and said their goodbyes to each other”, she told the PA news agency.

“He went to hospital and 10 days later came out. He’d beaten it”, Louise said.

“It breaks me a bit that grandma thought she’d said goodbye to him and then she came back to him.”

She added that the carers of the couple, who live in sheltered accommodation in Northampton, also believe that Peggy had the virus, although she was not taken to hospital or tested.

Louise said that she and her family are “just so pleased” as they had feared they would not make it if they contracted the virus because of their age.

She added that John “just keeps going and we all hope we have grandad’s genes”.

“What an accolade to say you have lived through a war, you have had cancer, you have had strokes, he has had all kinds of medical problems and he’s just fought off coronavirus,” Louise said.

The story gives “hope for everyone else”, she added.

“I’m so proud to have such amazing grandparents and when it’s safe to do so, I can’t wait to go round and tell him how amazing he is.

“I am so grateful to the NHS, Northampton General Hospital and Wardington Court Retirement Living for the wonderful care they have given him.”