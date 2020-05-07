Dame Helen Mirren to read love poem from bedroom in her home

Dame Helen Mirren will appear in a bedroom in her home to read a love poem about a night of sexual passion ending with the morning sunrise.

The Hollywood star, 74, will appear on the small screen to voice the classic John Donne poem, The Sun Rising.

She sits in front of a bed for the reading, on the BBC Two show Front Row Late.

Professor Mary Beard is presenting the arts programme from her study.

Oscar winner Dame Helen gives the reading of the 1633 verse as part of a discussion on the power of poetry in a time of pandemic.

Professor Beard talks to Game Of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke, poet Lemn Sissay and historian David Olusoga about poetry as part of the Lockdown Culture strand.

Brian Bilston, the so-called “poet laureate of Twitter”, also gives a special poetry performance.

The special performance by Dame Helen Mirren airs on BBC Two’s Front Row Late: Lockdown Culture with Mary Beard, from 7.30pm.