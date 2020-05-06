Lady Gaga reveals release date for new album

Lady Gaga has unveiled the new release date for her latest album after it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer said Chromatica, which features guest spots from Sir Elton John and Ariana Grande, will launch on May 29.

The album, Gaga’s sixth, was originally set to arrive on April 10 before the health crisis caused havoc in the entertainment industry.

“The journey continues,” Gaga wrote on Instagram, announcing the album’s new release date.

The news was accompanied by a picture of the pop star crouching in a sci-fi-themed outfit in a desert landscape.

As well as Sir Elton and Grande, Chromatica will also feature an appearance from K-pop girl group Blackpink.

Writing at the time she announced the delay, Gaga, 34, said: “This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic.

“Instead I prefer that we spend this time focusing on finding solutions.”

