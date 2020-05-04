Grey’s Anatomy star leads musical effort to raise money for food bank charity

A Scottish-born star of Grey’s Anatomy is leading a musical effort to raise money for charities.

Kevin McKidd, along with Northern Irish singer Mairead Carlin, are the lead vocalists on the single Leave A Light On, released on Monday.

It is aimed at raising money for The Trussell Trust, which runs foodbanks across the UK, as well as Help Musicians UK.

The single was completed despite the coronavirus lockdown (Alasdair Smith/PA)

The single was composed and produced by James D Reid, arranged and produced by Mairead’s husband Ronan Scolard, and will be released on Monday with a JustGiving fundraising page.

It is a reunion of the Speyside Sessions, which hit the top of the charts with an album in 2012.

Mr McKidd said it had been a great experience.

“James has done a great job with writing Leave A Light On. He and Ronan Scolard had an uphill struggle to mix and produce this song with all the quarantine restrictions and everyone being apart. But they did it brilliantly,” he said.

He added: “When we got Mairead on board, she suggested that we help raise money for Help Musicians UK. Another brilliant idea. She has been amazing to collaborate with and so talented. We are so lucky to have her on this single.

Mairead Carlin (Alasdair Smith/PA)

“If ever there was a time that we need music, it’s now. I am very proud of the track and it has been a real honour to sing with Mairead and all of the old Speyside bunch again.”

Ms Carlin added: “I was just so delighted to be asked to sing on Leave A Light On. Trussell Trust is a fantastic charity.

“I felt that so many musicians are having a tough time just now and Help Musicians UK have been doing great work that I have personally seen in Northern Ireland, I wanted them to get some love too.

“It’s a beautiful song. I am sure it will raise lots of money for two very deserving charities.”

Leave A Light On will be released on Download iTunes and Google Play and can also be streamed.

Donations are going to The Trussell Trust and Help Musicians UK will receive all download revenue.