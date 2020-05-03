Bowler hat from Goldfinger gets £30,000 valuation on Antiques Roadshow

A battered bowler hat from the James Bond film Goldfinger has been valued at up to £30,000 on the Antiques Roadshow.

The steel-rimmed hat and weapon belonged to hitman Oddjob (Harold Sakata) in the 1964 film.

The owner said he was a big 007 fan as a child and his brother-in-law, who was a driver for Aston Martin during the filming of Goldfinger, asked Pinewood Studios if they had any memorabilia.

Antiques Roadshow expert Marc Allum (left) holding the hat (Antiques Roadshow/BBC/PA)

The studio gave him Oddjob’s bowler hat but removed the metal rim.

“As a young lad, everybody wanted to throw the Oddjob hat, and if you look at it, everybody did throw the hat because it’s absolutely in pieces because it didn’t have the steel in it anymore, so therefore whenever it landed it damaged it,” the owner said.

It was previously revealed that the hat appears on the BBC One show, leaving Roadshow expert Marc Allum “shaking with anticipation and excitement.”

The Bond item was part of a collection of 007 memorabilia brought to Antiques Roadshow when it filmed at the National Botanic Garden of Wales last summer.