Joe Wicks: I’ll be back for PE after surgery

Joe Wicks says he will be back for his PE class on Monday after having surgery on his hand.

The Body Coach, 33, has been updating fans with his progress while in hospital after falling off his bike.

He said the surgery is over and paid tribute to the NHS.

Joe Wicks in hospital (Joe Wicks/Instagram Stories/PA)

“The wires have been taken out…. it was infected,” he said in a video on Instagram Stories.

“I’m staying in tonight to have… antibiotics and a bit more paracetamol then I’ll be home tomorrow morning, back to my family.

“So see you Monday morning, PE With Joe.”

Joe Wicks in his hospital gown (Joe Wicks/Instagram Stories/PA)

Earlier, Wicks, who is donating the money raised from his online PE lessons to the NHS, posted a video of himself “gowned up” with “the socks on” and waiting for his operation.

He said the pain from the “infection” in his hand was “throbbing and pulsating like liquid hot magma”.

Wicks said he was “super grateful for the health system we’ve got” and “the NHS people who are out here still grafting”.