Peter Kay’s Car Share to be shown again on BBC One

The BBC has announced that Peter Kay’s Car Share is set to be repeated on television and made available online.

All 12 episodes of the Bafta-winning sitcom are set to be broadcast.

Comedian Kay, who plays John Redmond in the comedy, said he is “thrilled” by the decision to repeat the programme, adding that “it really couldn’t be shown at a better time”.

Kay said he is ‘thrilled’ the show is being shown again (Ian West/PA)

The comedy, which also stars Sian Gibson as Kayleigh Kitson, sees her and Kay play supermarket colleagues who chat while they are on the way to work.

The series was first broadcast in 2015.

Shane Allen, controller of BBC Comedy, said: “Car Share was one of the major comedy hits of the last decade and is just the tonic for our times as we join John and Kayleigh on their laughter-filled journeys to work and also towards one another’s hearts.”

Gibson plays Kayleigh in the series (Jacob King/PA)

Peter Kay’s Car Share will be broadcast at 9.30pm on May 15 on BBC One and both series will be made available on iPlayer on the same day.