Steven Spielberg addresses Goonies sequel during reunion of beloved film’s stars

Steven Spielberg addressed rumours of a sequel to 1980s classic film The Goonies as the cast and crew reunited for a charity livestream.

Spielberg served as a producer on the beloved children’s movie and was joined for a virtual hangout by stars including Josh Brolin, Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Jeff Cohen, Ke Huy Quan, Kerri Green and Martha Plimpton.

Director Richard Donner and writer Chris Columbus also joined the Zoom call, as did singer Cyndi Lauper, who had a cameo in the film.

The Goonies has attracted a cult following since its release in 1985 and it is often named in lists of great children’s films.

Its success has led to reports of a sequel and Spielberg admitted several ideas had been floated but none has been considered good enough to put into production.

The revered director said: “Every couple of years, we come up with an idea, but then it doesn’t hold water.

“The problem is the bar that all of you raised on this genre, I don’t think we’ve really successfully been able to find an idea that is better than The Goonies that we all made in the eighties.”

Advertising

The Goonies stars a motley crew of children who stumble upon an old treasure map that leads them on an adventure to find the long-lost fortune of 17th-century pirate One-Eyed Willy.

During Monday’s livestream, the stars reminisced about making the film and Astin, who played Mikey, performed his famous “Troy’s bucket” monologue.

The reunion was hosted by Frozen star and Goonies superfan Josh Gad as part of his Reunited Apart series. It was in aid of the Centre for Disaster Philanthropy’s coronavirus fund.