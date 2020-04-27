Melrose Place cast to reunite for special to support actors affected by pandemic

The cast of classic 1990s soap Melrose Place will reunite for a special episode to support actors affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Josie Bissett, Thomas Calabro, Marcia Cross, Laura Leighton and Heather Locklear are among those who will gather for a virtual reunion in aid of The Actors Fund.

During the YouTube show the stars will reminisce about their time on Melrose Place, which was set in a West Hollywood apartment complex and aired for seven seasons from 1992 until 1999.

I’m all excited to be reunited with my Melrose Place cast on @StarsInTheHouse for charity, the actors fund! Watch us tomorrow live 8EST 5 PST and donate to @TheActorsFund ??? pic.twitter.com/cOIHyzvzbN — Daphne Zuniga (@DaphneZuniga) April 27, 2020

Viewers will be able to donate to The Actors Fund and send in questions to the cast.

James Wesley, who is co-host of Stars In The House alongside Seth Rudetsky, said: “Seth and I believe that in this time of social distancing and isolation, much happiness can be found by seeing familiar faces from shows beloved by the whole world.

“We call these shows comfort TV. And we plan on having even more every week, along with our beloved theatre pals – all for The Actors Fund.”

The cast of Melrose Place are the latest from a TV classic to get back together for the fund.

Wesley and Rudetsky have also reunited the stars of Frasier, Glee, Desperate Housewives, SCTV, Difficult People and Taxi.

The Melrose Place cast’s episode of Stars In The House will air live on YouTube at 1am UK time on Wednesday.