Ewan McGregor backs children’s charity campaign

Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor has given his support to a new campaign from a children’s charity in a video message.

The Perth-born actor is backing the new campaign from Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (Chas), called Share Your Joy, which encourages people to upload uplifting messages on social media which will be shared with children and families in isolation.

As part of the campaign McGregor is backing the charity’s drive on May 4, often referred to as Star Wars day, which encourages people to share stories about their favourite sci-fi, fantasy, cartoon or musical hero, by digging out their favourite “geeky” t-shirt.

In a video promoting the campaign, McGregor, who plays Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars series, donned his own Scotland shirt, written in the film’s font.

He said: “The families Chas works with, who are often among some of society’s most vulnerable, need to know that Scotland stands with them in this time of crisis.

“Now, perhaps more than ever, we want a show of solidarity and a virtual Mexican wave for those families who receive the care and support only Chas can provide.

Scotland! Our 2020 'Geeky T-shirt Day' is coming on May the 4th and we can't wait to share our 2020 ambassador with you tomorrow. It's a day to celebrate solidarity between families. On #ThrowbackThursday, here's a time lord to take us back to 2019… #MayThe4thBeWithCHAS pic.twitter.com/MTLtvhyX7a — CHAS (@supportCHAS) April 23, 2020

“Your pledge can help Chas continue to reach families in the physical and the virtual world, and keep building for tomorrow.

“Myself and my mum have been involved in Chas and visited their hospices many times over the years. I know the warm welcome that Rachel and Robin House can offer; long may these wonderful places continue.

“So, if you have the time, please join me by wearing your favourite geeky t-shirt on May the 4th. Follow @SupportCHAS, post your pictures, and use the hashtag #Maythe4thBeWithCHAS.

“And please remember, until the coast is clear – stay home, stay safe. Let’s support the vulnerable and our keyworkers through this crisis by doing the sensible thing.”

The charity will also be holding The Big Geeky Quiz live on their Facebook on May 4.

Laura Campbell, community fundraising development manager at Chas, said: “It means the world to have Ewan’s support, as well as the extended ‘geeky’ community, especially at an extraordinary time like this. What a lovely way to introduce fans to our family.

The Star Wars actor is this year’s ambassador (CHAS/PA)

“Ewan’s visits to our hospices are legendary, particularly the time he rolled up to Rachel House with his dad on their motorbikes. He also cut the first turf when Robin House was being built, alongside Sharleen Spiteri, so there’s a lovely, long-lasting and meaningful connection for us.

“If we’ve learned anything recently it’s that time apart need never be time alone. This is as much a show of solidarity for them as it is a bit of light relief for anyone who needs it.

“We hope communities and families from all over the country can find a minute to get involved.”

You can support Chas by texting Geeky 3 to 70450 to donate £3.